David L. Weller, 60, of Oakland Mills, died at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, after a long battle with heart complications.



Friends may call after noon Friday, July 31 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, where the family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m.

