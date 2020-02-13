|
David Milligan, 70, of Paris, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
David was born June 14, 1949, in Keokuk, the son of Wilford and Clara Elizabeth Powers Milligan.
He married Bonnie Salyers on Nov. 26, 1970. She survives.
David was a lifelong Keokuk resident until 1½ months ago when they moved to Paris to be near their son David. He worked at Griffin Wheel for 29 years until retiring. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of Specialist-4. He was a member of American Legion Post 41 of Keokuk.
David is survived by his wife Bonnie; three sons, David (Josh) Milligan Jr. of Paris, Jimmy (Whitney) Milligan of Friendswood, Texas, and Chris (fiancé Brianna Nelson) Milligan of Apopka, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Connor, Logan, Payton and Riley. Also surviving is a brother, Roy Milligan, of Burlington, a sister, Martha Milligan, of Largo, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, with the Rev. Adam Johnson officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 17, at DeJong-Greaves at 917 Blondeau St., with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020