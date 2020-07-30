David William Knowles, 95, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
He was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Keokuk, to David O. and Martha (Daggs) Knowles. Dave was proud of his South Sixth Street roots, where he developed lifelong friendships during his formative years.
After graduation from Keokuk HS in 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as quartermaster and helmsman on patrol torpedo (PT) craft, where he saw action in numerous World War II campaigns in the South Pacific. Dave earned the Purple Heart and Navy Commendation Ribbon for valor during a rescue mission recovering injured sailors from a burning ship. Having served for a time on PT Boat 110, he liked to joke that had he been on one boat down (109) he could have been the President.
Following the war, he returned to Keokuk where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Ann (Bruegger) Knowles of Nauvoo, with whom he celebrated over 56 years of marriage.
Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Dave became the first member of his family to attend college, earning his bachelor's degree in education from Carthage College, and his Master of Arts in education administration from Western Illinois University, where he later completed a Specialist's Certification for public school superintendent. During his educational career, Dave taught and coached in Wayland, Mo., and Dallas City, Ill. He served as elementary principal in Dallas City and Hamilton, Ill., then went on to serve as district superintendent in Bowen, Nauvoo, and Streator Woodland, Ill., before retiring with 35 years of service credit in public education.
Following his years in education, Dave served as the executive director of the Hancock County Mental Health Center in Carthage, Ill. After 20 years at the Mental Health Center, he retired again in 1981 to pursue his love of family, golf, traveling, and his early morning coffee club.
During his long careers and retirement he was active in the following organizations: Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, National Education Association/Illinois Education Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators where he held state office, American Legion, VFW, board member of Hancock County Housing Authority, PT Boats Veterans' Association, Keokuk Lions, Deer Run Golf Club, city councilman and mayor of Nauvoo.
He is survived by his four children, David Knowles of San Marcos, Texas, Richard (Nancy) Knowles, of Mackinaw, Ill., Douglas (Pam) Knowles of Nauvoo, and Jane Hamma of Nauvoo. He was the beloved grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 21. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret Ann; two sisters, Ruth Seyb and Helen Stephens; great-grandson Jackson Knowles Brown; and son-in-law Dennis Hamma.
Dave will be best remembered for his dedication to his family, faith, his patriotic spirit as exemplified by having served in the honor guard for countless veterans' funerals, and his commitment to education for all students.
The family will greet friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are required. A private, family Mass of Christian Burial at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will be held followed by burial with full military rites at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Nauvoo.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nauvoo EMS, and Keokuk American Legion. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Knowles family and an online guest book can be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.