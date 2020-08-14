1/1
Dawn M. (Stevens) Todd
1965 - 2020
Dawn M. Todd, 55, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:23 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

She was born on April 23, 1965, in Long Beach, Calif., to Ronald and Beverly Cooper Stevens. She married Marcus J. Todd on Oct. 19, 1985, in Denmark.

She worked at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center as a supervisor for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Marcus Todd of Fort Madison; one daughter, Jordan Todd of West Des Moines; one son, Nathan (Brittany) Todd of Decorah; three grandchildren, Carter, Miles and Leyton Todd; one sister, Renee (Bill) Johnston of Fort Madison; one brother, Michael (Kimberly) Stevens of Joliet, Ill.; and her stepmother, Sharon (Marion) Strawhacker of Fort Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family has asked for an open viewing to be held without them being present 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Fairview Cemetery, with Rev. Chad Savage officiating.

A memorial has been established for Fairview Cemetery Association, Denmark Fire Department or Denmark Ball Association.

Online condolences to Dawn's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
