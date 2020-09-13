1/1
Deane W. Meinhardt
1935 - 2020
Deane W. Meinhardt, 85, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Deane was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Milton, Iowa, one of six children born to Otto George and Mary May Barton Meinhardt.

He was united in marriage to Rovene Muhrer on March 31, 1957, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage.

Deane graduated from Kahoka High School in 1954 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He considered it a privilege to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Garyl, and spoke of it often.

He began working at the DX Service on the corner of the square in Kahoka and often did electrical work on the side, with the boys helping. He and Rovene farmed south of Kahoka on the family farm where they raised their sons, until moving to town in 2013.

They owned and operated Meinhardt Insurance Agency, which continues today under their guidance, with their son Jay and his wife, Monica.

Deane was an active and faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka. He had served on multiple boards in the county and community throughout his years.

Deane was a friend to everyone he met and never knew a stranger. His presence will be truly missed.

Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Rovene, of the home; five sons, Garyl (Michele) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Lyndel (Claudia) Meinhardt of College Park, Md., Larry (Kim) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Kerry (Sherri) Meinhardt of Richland, Wash., and Jay (Monica) Meinhardt of Kahoka; five grandchildren, Clinton Meinhardt of Columbia, Mo., LeAnn (Brandon) Winters of Kahoka, Katie (Kyle) Nuelle of Wildwood, Mo., Kyle Meinhardt of Kahoka, and Bianca Meinhardt of College Park, Md.; a step-granddaughter, Mackinze Hobbs (Rob Taylor) of Mexico, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Wyle and Ally Winters, and Emma and Claire Nuelle; one step great-grandson, Elias Taylor; one sister, Thelma Gaffney of Memphis, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Meinhardt and Mertice Meinhardt, both of Kahoka; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings and their spouses, Wilma and Bob Galbraith, Norris Gaffney, George and Lurla Meinhardt, Wayne Meinhardt, Dale Meinhardt, and Irene and Jerry Brunk.

Funeral services with military rites will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Dixie Laube officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Church Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Sunday, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Clark Co. Ambulance District or the St. Paul Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
September 13, 2020
Our hearts are very heavy for his family. Deane was always so kind and had a great story. He will be missed by many. We are so sorry for your loss..
Tony & Kim Daniel
Friend
September 13, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. I am praying for you to find comfort and peace in this sad time.
Adam and Gena Krouse
Friend
September 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judy Bogener
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about your loss, Deane will be missed by many, I'm happy to know Deane and all of you, our deepest sympathy goes out with prayers.
Marty Hogan
September 13, 2020
Sending love and prayers
Sherry Buschling
Family
September 13, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Mike & Tammy Paben Paben
Friend
September 12, 2020
Your family has our heartfelt sympathy.
Ellen A. Ayer & family
September 12, 2020
Deane was the one to teach me how to spell Bourgeois. Sorry for you loss.
Jan Bourgeois
Friend
September 12, 2020
Rovene & Family;

So sorry to learn of Deane's passing. It was always a pleasure to visit with him at Steve's whenever we were in Kahoka. Our deepest sympathy - he will really be missed in the community.
Jack, Darlene & Shelly Chapman
September 12, 2020
The Hobbs Family extends their deepest sympathies on your loss.
Dan Hobbs
Classmate
September 12, 2020
Rovene, Jay, Monica & family. We are so very sorry for your loss. Deane was a wonderful friend, always enjoyed visiting with him. He had such a hearty laugh, one could not help but feel better after even a brief visit with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time.
Bill & Janet Ramsey
Friend
September 12, 2020
Rovene & family: We are so sorry for your loss. Deane was always fun and upbeat, a great joy to be around. Our thoughts and prayers will be with each and everyone in the days ahead.
Ken & Marshia Beckmann
September 12, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shauna Garner
Friend
September 11, 2020
Rovene and his family I’m so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with Deane. He always seemed happy and upbeat. I know he has been ill for sometime but still very active. But because of the virus I was unable to come back to KAhoka I really miss my summers there . I know you and the family have lots of great memories to think about. I know it helped me. Dan called me as soon as he found out. I will always think of him every time I use my Meinhardt note pads. I never left the office that he didn’t make sure I had one. My sympathy and thoughts are with you.
Rachel Gutting
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to his family. Deane was a fine person and a a pleasure to be around. His family and Kahoka will miss him.


Rodney & Phyllis Smith
Friend
September 11, 2020
Steve Mathies
