Deane W. Meinhardt, 85, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Deane was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Milton, Iowa, one of six children born to Otto George and Mary May Barton Meinhardt.
He was united in marriage to Rovene Muhrer on March 31, 1957, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
Deane graduated from Kahoka High School in 1954 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He considered it a privilege to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Garyl, and spoke of it often.
He began working at the DX Service on the corner of the square in Kahoka and often did electrical work on the side, with the boys helping. He and Rovene farmed south of Kahoka on the family farm where they raised their sons, until moving to town in 2013.
They owned and operated Meinhardt Insurance Agency, which continues today under their guidance, with their son Jay and his wife, Monica.
Deane was an active and faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka. He had served on multiple boards in the county and community throughout his years.
Deane was a friend to everyone he met and never knew a stranger. His presence will be truly missed.
Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Rovene, of the home; five sons, Garyl (Michele) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Lyndel (Claudia) Meinhardt of College Park, Md., Larry (Kim) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Kerry (Sherri) Meinhardt of Richland, Wash., and Jay (Monica) Meinhardt of Kahoka; five grandchildren, Clinton Meinhardt of Columbia, Mo., LeAnn (Brandon) Winters of Kahoka, Katie (Kyle) Nuelle of Wildwood, Mo., Kyle Meinhardt of Kahoka, and Bianca Meinhardt of College Park, Md.; a step-granddaughter, Mackinze Hobbs (Rob Taylor) of Mexico, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Wyle and Ally Winters, and Emma and Claire Nuelle; one step great-grandson, Elias Taylor; one sister, Thelma Gaffney of Memphis, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Meinhardt and Mertice Meinhardt, both of Kahoka; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings and their spouses, Wilma and Bob Galbraith, Norris Gaffney, George and Lurla Meinhardt, Wayne Meinhardt, Dale Meinhardt, and Irene and Jerry Brunk.
Funeral services with military rites will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Dixie Laube officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Sunday, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Clark Co. Ambulance District or the St. Paul Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.