Rovene and his family I’m so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with Deane. He always seemed happy and upbeat. I know he has been ill for sometime but still very active. But because of the virus I was unable to come back to KAhoka I really miss my summers there . I know you and the family have lots of great memories to think about. I know it helped me. Dan called me as soon as he found out. I will always think of him every time I use my Meinhardt note pads. I never left the office that he didn’t make sure I had one. My sympathy and thoughts are with you.

Rachel Gutting

Friend