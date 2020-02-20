|
|
Deanna Rose Osborne, 69, of Blue Grass, Iowa, formerly of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.
She was born Feb. 15, 1951, the daughter of Eston and Ellen Dunn Rude. She was the oldest of six children.
Deanna graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1969.
She was united in marriage with Maurice Henry Osborne on Dec. 12, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant. He survives.
Deanna loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. She often sang at events and venues in the community. She was artistic and could create her own patterns and designs for the blankets she crocheted. Many family members received blankets from her and they will forever be cherished. She also made intricate doilies, doll dresses and butterflies. She taught her grandchildren the joy of crocheting. Above all she was proud to be a housewife and was devoted to caring for her husband and children.
Other survivors are two sons, Bradly Osborne of Blue Grass, and Maurice Charles Osborne of Chicago; two daughters, Carol Greene of Davenport, and Linda Meo (Kohei) of Yokosuka, Japan; five grandchildren, Nannie Hopping (Greggory) of Aledo, Ill., Freya Greene of Davenport, Senior Airman Kitrina Thorne (Senior Airman Ryan Thorne) of Alamogordo, N.M., Sakura Amanda Meo and Takeshi Henry Meo of Japan; and two great-grandchildren, Sora and Midori Hopping. She will be missed by a large family of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and more.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and one brother.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9-11 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020