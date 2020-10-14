On Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 10:19 a.m., Deborah A. "Debbie" Tate, of Keokuk, a loving mother, sister, grandma and aunt, passed away at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., at the age of 61.
Debbie was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Billie June (Garr) Tate.
She graduated from Highland High School in Ewing, Mo., in 1977, and worked diligently all of her life. Her last job was at Siemens, until her illness took over in 2014. Debbie loved her family, playing games on her phone, and her puppies so very much. She was one of the most giving people you would ever meet and would give you the shirt off of her own back if you needed it. Her smile was contagious.
Debbie is survived by her daughter Valencia (Jeffrey) Tate-Caldwell; her granddaughter Essence Tate, and her grandson Asher Caldwell, all of Keokuk; two sisters, Valerie (Carlos) Buckner of Keokuk, and Julie (Donald) Dade of Hamilton, Ill.; two nieces, Victoria Murphy and Delesia (Travis) Dade Clark of Hamilton; and three nephews, Devon Dade and Jarrard Tate of Keokuk, and Jeffrey (Mandy) Tate of Burlington. Debbie also leaves behind many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Billie and Harold; her brother Garry Tate; her niece Dawn Tate; and her grandparents.
A Homegoing Celebration will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Pilgrim Rest Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. JT Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until noon, directly before the service.
For the safety of those attending, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.
Memorials may be directed to the family for her grandchildren in care of Valencia Tate.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.