Deborah Ann "Debi" Bishop, 66, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Henry and Berta Lou Bishop Unger.
She was united in marriage with Rodney Sewell. He preceded her in death.
In her younger years, Debi had been employed as a medical technician in Santa Barbara, Calif. She later was self-employed.
Debi loved crafts and made beautiful jewelry and wood burning gifts and shared them with others.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Nadia) Claudy of Los Angeles; two granddaughters, Mikayla Arianna Bishop and Ashley Ann Bishop; two grandsons, Isaiah W. Claudy and Azriel K. Claudy; three sisters, Saundra (Jerry) Melancon of Maryland, Deena (Frank) Morales of California, and Nancy (Gary) McCarty of Keokuk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Damian Michael Bishop; and her parents, Henry Unger and Berta Stevenson.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. Dawn Butler officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made for her daughter-in-law, Nadia, who has been battling cancer for many years.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019