Debra J. Ireland, 63, of Wever, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1957, in Burlington, to Maurice "Junior" and Marjorie Miller Ireland.
Deb was an elementary school teacher in Bowling Green, Mo. for 23 years and then in St. Louis for seven years before she retired. She was a member of Denmark United Church of Christ, the Sawyer Circle, the Missouri Teacher's Union and was a trustee on the Green Bay Township Cemetery Board.
Deb was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Her greatest love was her family, her nieces and nephews were like children to her.
Survivors include her mother, Marge Ireland of Wever; one sister, Sandra Parrish of Fort Madison; one nephew, Jason Peitz of Tiffin; one niece, Jennifer (Austin) Pranger of Fort Madison; great nephews Bennett and Brighton Peitz; great nieces Veronica and Isabelle Pranger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
Friends may call after 2 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at King-Lynk Funeral Home where the family will meet with friends from 4-6 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at King-Lynk Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.