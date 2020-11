Or Copy this URL to Share

Delbert L. Gilbert, 98, of Wayland, Mo., died at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his residence.



In accordance with Delbert's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Services honoring Delbert's life will be conducted at a later date.

