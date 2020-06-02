Delene Rae Atterberg, 60, of Montrose, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1959, in Keokuk, the daughter of Walter Dale "Diz" and Lorena Mae Alberts Wildrick.
She graduated from Central Lee High School with the class of 1978.
On Sept. 22, 1984, Delene was united in marriage with the love of her life, Kevin Atterberg, in Keokuk.
After graduating from high school, Delene worked at the Miss Cafe in Montrose. She then worked at the Holiday Inn in Keokuk for 25 years as the kitchen manager. She was well known for the delicious soups she created. Following her employment at the Holiday Inn, she worked for Bob Sanders and his late wife Ruth at the Americana Motel in Fort Madison. Later she worked for Diane Gerveler at the Forever Christmas Store in Keokuk. She had also been a companion for Gracia Wright until her death in 2012, and then she babysat three special children for the Wills family.
Delene discovered a love for painting after taking lessons at the Lost Canvas. She often painted canvas pictures for families who had lost a loved one. She also painted pictures for the KPlay Fund raisers. Delene enjoyed taking care of her yard and her pool. She loved to mow grass and prune her garden. Delene did her best thinking when she was on her lawn mower. She had a sharp eye when it came to mushroom hunting and was known to be able to see them from her car. She loved her jewelry and shopping on QVC. She was an avid collector of stained glass. Some of Delene's favorite pastimes were sitting in her rocking chair, looking out her big picture window and watching the birds. She also enjoyed having a good cup of coffee, a Cheryl's cookie and a piece of cake with buttercream frosting. Delene was devoted to her family and had a deep love for her husband and daughters. She was very proud of them. Her two best friends were her brother and sister. A special joy to her was her niece Nettie Adelle Wildrick, whom the family believes helped carry her and conquer her battle with stage 4 throat cancer in 1995.
Delene is survived by her husband Kevin Wayne Atterberg of Montrose, who has been employed for 43 years with Canal Barge Company; two daughters, Lydia Rose Atterberg (Corey Meyers) of Keokuk, an insurance agent with American Family Insurance in Fort Madison, and Kaylene Dale Brunenn (Lucas) of Bowen, Ill., an LPN with Quincy Medical Group; and her two grand-dogs, Annabelle and Fancy. She is also survived by one sister, Trena Wildrick of Fort Madison; four brothers, John Wildrick of Montrose, Michael Wildrick (Diane) of Carthage, Ill., Ricky Wildrick (Lori) of Elvaston, Ill., and Richard Wildrick (Valerie) of Hamilton, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Jeff Atterberg (Linda) of Keokuk; numerous nieces and nephews including, Trisha Kinnary, Jason Wildrick, Amanda Wildrick, Keith Leenerts, Christopher Wildrick, Nettie Adelle Wildrick, Michael, Melissa and Megan Atterberg; and a very close, special friend, Lynn Carter. She loved her cat, Gracie and her little dog, Winnie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and Erin Dowell (John's significant other).
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with her special friend the Rev. Michael Bennett officiating. Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees will be limited according to those requirements. Masks are encouraged. Burial will be in the Sandusky cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to PAW Animal Shelter.
Following the graveside service, friends are invited to the Montrose Riverfront, Inc. for food and fellowship.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Happy Happy Happy, we're making memories, you is smart, you is kind, you is important, "Love you guys."
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.