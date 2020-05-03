Delmar John Hirschler
Delmar John Hirschler, 89, of rural Donnellson, died at 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his daughter's home.

A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with the Rev. Suzanne Ford officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson.

Published in Daily Gate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
