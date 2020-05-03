Or Copy this URL to Share

Delmar John Hirschler, 89, of rural Donnellson, died at 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his daughter's home.



A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with the Rev. Suzanne Ford officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson.

