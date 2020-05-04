Delmar John Hirschler
1930 - 2020
Delmar John Hirschler, 89, of rural Donnellson, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his daughter's home.
He was born June 3, 1930, the son of Erwin G. and Viola C.(Klingler) Hirschler in Keokuk. On Sept. 10, 1950, he married Shirley L. Sawin at the home of Glen and Irene Sawin. She proceeded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer (Edward) Crompton of Iowa City, Janice (Jerry) McCarty of Donnellson, Jill (Kevin) McCabe of New London, , and Jay D. (Nancy Carroll) Hirschler of Donnellson; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) Anderson, Jeremy (April) McCarty, Jaime (Jason) Mueller, Jared (Selah) McCarty, Marcus (Shawna) McCabe, Erin (Joe) Garvey, Josh (Callie) Hirschler, and Jason (Alisa) Hirschler; 25 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Deanna Fuger; and special friend Jeanne Frueh.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife; daughter in infancy, Jane Louise; a grandson, Jacob Hirschler; and a brother-in-law, Val Fuger.
Delmar was member of the Zion Mennonite Church in Donnellson. He was graduate of Donnellson High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1951- 1953. He was a life long farmer farming on his family's Century Farm.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 with Pastor Suzanne Ford officiating.
Burial will be at the Zion Mennonite Cemetery, rural Donnellson.
A memorial has been established in his memory for the Zion Mennonite Cemetery or Zion Mennonite Church.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

Published in Daily Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
