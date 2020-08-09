1/1
Delores Page
1936 - 2020
Delores "Dodie" Page, 84, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Aug., 6, 2020, at her home in Keokuk.

She was born June 12, 1936, in Keokuk, the daughter of John and Georgia Hall Benedict.

Dodie graduated from Keokuk Senior High School. She had been employed by Sheller Globe in Keokuk until her retirement.

She enjoyed doing beadwork, crocheting afghans and blankets, and personalized plastic canvas crafts.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Rueter of Hannibal, Mo., Pamela Cole of Newton, Iowa, and Vickie Ray of Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren, Chrissy, Raymond, Fay, Angeline, Bradley, Rebecca, Donnie, Denise, Richard and Vikki; special great-grandson Patrick Martinez and numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Louise Wilcoxson; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Lee Page; four daughters, Teresa Page, Marjorie Grelk, Renee Page and Louise Coon; and two grandsons, Matt Page and Charles S. Stamper; six sisters and one brother.

A gathering of remembrance for family and friends will be on Monday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Social distancing requirements will be in place at the gathering and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

