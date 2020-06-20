Dennis Dean Hamma
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Dean Hamma, 66, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Ill.
Dennis was born on June 24, 1953, in Keokuk, the son of David Hamma and Cordelia "Gee Gee" Wood. He graduated from Nauvoo-Colusa High School in 1971, later attending Monmouth College.
Dennis was united in marriage to Jane Knowles on July 20, 1973, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo.
A long time member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus in Nauvoo, Dennis started his career in the Inventory Control Dept at the Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison. He was later employed at Sioux Tools (Snap-on) in Sioux City, before finishing his last five years of employment at the Georgia Detention Center, Blairsville, GA, as a corrections officer.
When he wasn't working, you would usually find Dennis engaging in his favorite activity – golfing. He loved being outside, and enjoyed mowing his yard, which overlooked the Mississippi River. Dennis always felt at peace in the great outdoors.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jane Hamma of Nauvoo; two sons, Timothy (Valerie) Hamma of Warsaw, Ill., and Justin (Patricia) Hamma of Hamilton, Ill.; two grandchildren, Abbey and Natalie Hamma of Warsaw; two brothers: Mike Hamma of Delavan, Ill., and Wally (Cindi) Hamma of Nauvoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his sister ,Tawnya (Doug) Ammer, and his brother, Timothy Blaine Hamma.
Dennis' life will be celebrated with a visitation for family and friends at the Printy Funeral Home, 720 Main Street, Hamilton Ill., 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Father Thomas Szydlik officiating. Burial will follow at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Nauvoo.
Memorials may be directed to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, IL or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved