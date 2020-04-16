|
Dennis Dean Linnenburger, 68, formerly of Morton, Ill., passed away April 7, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Dennis was born Jan. 10, 1952, was raised on the family farm and graduated from Hamilton High School in Illinois.
He earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in industrial engineering from Bradley University's College of Engineering and Technology. It was during an organizational behavior graduate class that he met his wife, Jane, who was the only female in the class!
They celebrated 40 years of marriage last July. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Andy and Adam. Dennis greatly enjoyed the many family ski vacations in Colorado, coaching the boys' youth soccer teams, taking a boat full of young boys tubing and water skiing, and encouraging family Saturday morning running events. To say he had a passion for running would be an understatement!
Dennis' long career with Caterpillar started as an engineering Co-op student in 1972, and he worked primarily in parts distribution, logistics, and product support. Dennis embraced Caterpillar's commitment to Six Sigma and became a Master Black Belt in 2007. He found it very rewarding to coach young engineers on efficient processes and statistical methods. Dennis retired in 2013 after 40 years of service and relocated to beautiful Colorado.
During recent years Dennis and Jane spent many weeks on the beach in the Riviera Nayarit in Mexico and at Adam's cabin in the mountains.
In addition to Jane and Adam, he is survived by his brother, Larry (Marge); two loving yellow labs, Snow and Stella; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious son, Andy; beloved sister, Sandra; and brother-in-law, Jim Brown; loving parents, Mary and Marvin Linnenburger; special Aunt Grace; stillborn son, Matthew; oldest brother, Bill; and in-laws, Olive and Tony Casanova.
A private service will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Linnenburger Industrial Engineering Endowed Scholarship at Bradley University or Bethlehem United Church of Christ, Warsaw, Ill.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020