Dennis Mack Luke, 67, of Fort Madison, died July 2, 2020, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua.
He was born Oct. 8, 1952, the son of Walter and Eleanor Brown Luke in Detroit, Mich.
Dennis had been employed at Mike's Appliance in Pacific Grove, Calif. as a repair man until he moved to Fort Madison in 2012.
He enjoyed going to flea markets, fishing, and barbequing.
He is survived by two daughters, Teri Dawn (Barry) of Monterey, Calif. and Shannon Buechel (Jason Page) of Montrose; one son, Daniel Luke (Jennifer) of Sutherlin, Ore.; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren with one on the way; and a brother, David Luke (Louise) of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes there will be no services.
The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
