Dennis Michael White, 65, of Keokuk, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 5, 1955, in Keokuk, the son of Jerry and Norma Carter White. He graduated from Kahoka High School, with the class of 1974.
Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War.
On June 16, 1979, he married the love of his life, Linda Lasley, in Alexandria, Mo. She survives.
Dennis had been employed at Roquette in Keokuk for 20, retiring in 2017.
He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his grandkids and brother-in-law. He also enjoyed playing Euchre and relaxing in his recliner. He especially enjoyed his wife's wonderful cooking. Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is also survived by three daughters, Christina White Koltzenburg (Cliff) of Warsaw, Ill., Katherine Johnson of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Cimberly White-Leever (Chad) of Platte Center, Neb.; his grandchildren, Jonathon White (Erin), Lindsay Watkins (Bob), Jordan White (Danielle), Noah White Koltzenburg, Krista Bates (George), Juwan Johnson (Taylor), Dylan White-Leever (Brittany) and Nathan White-Leever (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Sophia, Braeden, Nathanael, Gracie, Hadassah, Baylor, Adam, Jackson, Lilee, Isaiah, Evalyn, Taleah, Henley, Ruxin and Brynlee. He is also survived by his mother, Norma Jobe (Walter) of Keokuk; and two sisters, Debbie Thompson (Johnny) of Keokuk, and Terry Snyder (Glen) of Buffalo, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his father; twin great-grandsons, Mason and Micah, and two brothers, Craig and Jeffrey White.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the restriction for public gatherings, a celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020