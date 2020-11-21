1/1
Dennis R. Stein
1957 - 2020
Dennis R. Stein, 62, of Muscatine, and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 7:14 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1957, in Fort Madison, to Robert I. and Frances R. Bennett Stein.

Denny was a member of St. Paul Lutheran church and attended the Fort Madison Community Schools. He loved music, especially The Beatles. He was an avid collector of many things, including DVD movies. Denny also enjoyed vintage items, especially Studebaker cars.

Survivors include one brother, David (Marilyn) Stein of Burlington; one sister, Sharon (Bill) Van Cleave of Bloomfield; nieces and nephews, including Bob (Grace) Stein, Laura Stein, Elizabeth (Jason) Graber, Mitch (Tess) Stein, Mindy (Graham) Schardt, Lissa (Clay) Biggs, Kathy (Chad) Otto, Carrie (Rich) Miller, J.R. (Kim) Boyer and Kevin (Jordan) Boyer; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Boyer; his brother in law, John Boyer; and a nephew, Jason Boyer.

The family will meet with friends 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Pete Haggelund officiating. Masks are required for those attending the visitation.

A memorial has been established to the donor's choice and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
