1/1
Devyn Michael Broeker
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devyn Michael Broeker, 24, of Donnellson, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Sandusky.

He was born Aug. 17, 1995, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Todd Broeker and Shannon King.

He is survived by his mother, Shannon (Kevin) Schneider; father, Todd (Kasey) Broeker; brother, Garyn McLeland; sister, Samantha Broeker; step-sister, Chaeli Schneider; two step-brothers, Nike Phillips and Zach (Emily) Schneider; maternal grandfather, Sanford King; paternal grandmother, Paula (Ted) Mohrfeld; and step-grandparents, Don and Sheila Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia King; paternal grandfather, Kenneth (Mel) Broeker; his beloved cat Casper and dog Tique.

Devyn was a 2013 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Community High School.

He worked for Siemens Gamesa and Hoenig Lawn Care. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Devyn also enjoyed loud music, landscaping and spending time with his family and friends.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 16, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Funeral Service will be at noon Thursday, July 16, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with the Rev. Nancy St. Clair officiating.

Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved