1/
Dewey Lee Clark
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dewey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dewey Lee Clark, 77, of Dallas City, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Dallas City.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial with Military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved