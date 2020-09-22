Dewey Lee Clark, 77, of Dallas City, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Dallas City.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial with Military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.
