Dewey Lee Clark, 77, of Dallas City, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Dallas City.
He was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Ralls County, Mo., the son of Frank and Annie Howald Clark. Dewey graduated from Mark Twain High School in Center, MO in 1961.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his Basic Training in Oakland CA. He then had the pleasure of serving his country being stationed in Hawaii, where he was an Indirect Fire Infantry Man, Honor Guard, 2nd Battalion 21st Artillery. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Driver Mechanic's Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Expert, and 2D Class Gunner Marksman Medals. After his enlistment he went on serving his country in the National Reserve until 1969.
On March 10, 1973, he married Deanna Williams in New London, Mo., they later divorced.
He was employed with Orscheln Products in Moberly, Mo. as Supervisor until his retirement. Before that he was employed with both JI Case and Benner Tea in Burlington.
He loved to garden, mushroom hunt, and play with his beloved dogs. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends. There was nothing better than a good family and friend gathering with good food.
He is survived by his daughter, Jeannie VanNiewaal (Rod) of Gulfport Ill.; two grandchildren, Rodney VanNiewaal (Amy) of Gulfport, Ill., and Jocelyn Priebe (Brandon) of Nauvoo Ill.; three great grandchildren, Hayden VanNiewaal, Taylor Priebe and Brody Priebe; and his ex-wife, Deanna Holstein of Dallas City Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk IA. Burial with Military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home with the family meeting with friends at that time.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com