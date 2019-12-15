Home

Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Diana J. Burdette


1948 - 2019
Diana J. Burdette Obituary
Diana J. Burdette, 71, of Donnellson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.
She was born Jan. 22, 1948, in Keokuk, the daughter of Donald and Lotus (Fett) Burdette.
Diana is survived by her father Donald of Donnellson. She is also survived by two nephews and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother; sister, Carol; and her nephew.
Diana worked at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson. She enjoyed taking walks.
Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.
A private burial will take place at the Embury Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .
The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
