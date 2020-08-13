1/1
Diana Lee Gatzmeyer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Lee Gatzmeyer, 71, of Austin, Texas, who gained her wings to heaven after a courageous battle of life, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at her home with her beloved husband.

Diana was born in Keokuk, to Wilbur "Bill" Eugene Norris and Alice Louise (Norris) Land on March 10, 1949. After Bill's passing, she gained love from her step-dad Bernard "Bing" Land until his death.

In 1968, Diana married her lifelong love who adored her, James "Jim" Patrick Gatzmeyer. Jim and Diana met in Hamilton, Ill., when Jim was there working to demolish the railroad track in the area. From there, they moved several places while Jim was in the service, which ultimately led them to Austin where they built their life and raised their family. While Jim was a successful self-employed businessman, Diana started her 30 years at the Internal Revenue Service, until her retirement, beginning as a temp employee and ultimately being employed full time as a successful work leader in customer service and an examiner.

She loved her family and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband and in the lives of her children, Patricia Ann and Larry Williams both of Austin, and Stacy Lynn and James "Keith" Herrington also of Austin; four grandchildren, Patrick Williams and wife Kaitlin Williams, Brandy Williams, Travis Herrington and Juliet Herrington; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Moore and Clara Williams; sister, Karen Rupp and husband Mike Rupp of Keokuk; brother, Ralph Norris of Keokuk; and a host of devoted family members and friends.

Diana was preceded in death by her mother; both her father and step-dad; and her sister Janet Buehl and husband Robert "Bob" Buehl of Hamilton.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin.

Condolences may be sent to www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved