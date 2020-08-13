I had the good fortune to be one of Diana's physicians, and I to see her 2 to 3 times a year over the past 15 to 20 years. Her sense of humor and generous nature always brought joy to my day. Her love for her family and her cheerful approach to life were always apparent, despite many challenges. She is gone too soon. May happy memories sustain your family through this difficult loss.

Diana Weihs

Friend