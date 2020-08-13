Diana Lee Gatzmeyer, 71, of Austin, Texas, who gained her wings to heaven after a courageous battle of life, passed away Aug. 8, 2020, at her home with her beloved husband.
Diana was born in Keokuk, to Wilbur "Bill" Eugene Norris and Alice Louise (Norris) Land on March 10, 1949. After Bill's passing, she gained love from her step-dad Bernard "Bing" Land until his death.
In 1968, Diana married her lifelong love who adored her, James "Jim" Patrick Gatzmeyer. Jim and Diana met in Hamilton, Ill., when Jim was there working to demolish the railroad track in the area. From there, they moved several places while Jim was in the service, which ultimately led them to Austin where they built their life and raised their family. While Jim was a successful self-employed businessman, Diana started her 30 years at the Internal Revenue Service, until her retirement, beginning as a temp employee and ultimately being employed full time as a successful work leader in customer service and an examiner.
She loved her family and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband and in the lives of her children, Patricia Ann and Larry Williams both of Austin, and Stacy Lynn and James "Keith" Herrington also of Austin; four grandchildren, Patrick Williams and wife Kaitlin Williams, Brandy Williams, Travis Herrington and Juliet Herrington; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Moore and Clara Williams; sister, Karen Rupp and husband Mike Rupp of Keokuk; brother, Ralph Norris of Keokuk; and a host of devoted family members and friends.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother; both her father and step-dad; and her sister Janet Buehl and husband Robert "Bob" Buehl of Hamilton.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin.
Condolences may be sent to www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.