Diana Rae Hester, Keokuk native and beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on March 17, 2020, at the age of 69, in California, surrounded by her family.
Diana was born in Keokuk, on Oct. 19, 1950. She grew up in Keokuk, and Hamilton, Ill.
In December of 1971, she was married to Mike Hester and bounced around a bit due to Mike's orders from the Marine Corps until they established more permanent roots in California. After roughly 28 years of marriage, they were divorced, and Diana remained in California.
Diana had a love of children. She spent time as a preschool teacher at Jack and Jill Preschool in Camp Pendleton and then opened her own private preschool and ran that successfully for several years out of her home in Fallbrook, Calif. After five years, Diana decided to shut down her preschool class and started working at LeeWards, where she taught craft classes and managed the floral department. From there, Diana took her creative talents and applied them at Silvergate Retirement Residence where she helped the residents by teaching crafts and also served as assistant administrator. As it turns out, there wasn't much difference between teaching children crafts and teaching the elderly. Her patience and care suited her well for this, her final role before she retired at the age of 59. Her remaining years were spent close to her two children and all of her grandchildren. She wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
Diana is survived by her children, Dina Conover and Todd Hester; her grandchildren, Emma, Logan, JT, and Allison; her siblings, Pat Ricker, Dawn Marlin, Denise Samuels and Dru Cook; and her three stepsiblings.
She is predeceased by her mother, Vera Hoambrecker; stepfather, Don Hoambrecker; and one stepsibling.
Services have not yet been scheduled due to restrictions, but we will notify family once plans are made.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020