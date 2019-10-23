|
Diana Tallman, 75, of Montrose, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct., 11, 2019.
Diana was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Philadelphia, Mo., to David Wesley and Illa Mae Martin Tallman.
She was united in marriage with Bill Danker. He preceded her in death. After years of grief, she was able to love again and married Jim Bartel. They later divorced. Diana was then united in marriage with Mike Peterschmidt. After a few years, they separated due to irreconcilable differences.
Diana lived most of her life in the Keokuk/Montrose area. She worked in housecleaning for Service Master and later managed a motel in Fort Madison. Diana used to crochet quite a bit. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers. As long as she was outside, she was happy. Diana enjoyed working crossword books and word searches, and loved her dogs.
Diana is survived by two sisters, Maxine Shrader of Quincy, Ill., and Betty McFarland of Keokuk; two brothers, Wayne Tallman of St. Francisville, Mo., and Bob Tallman of Maywood, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Danker; son, Charles Rhodes; and five brothers and sisters, Wesley Tallman, Carl Tallman, Alice Mahoney, Edna Smith, and Lola Koenig.
Celebration of Diana's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at First Christian Church, 3476 Main St., Keokuk.
Memorials in honor of Diana Tallman may be made to the family.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019