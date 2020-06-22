Diane Baxter, 85, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Carthage.



Diane was born July 5, 1934, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Zelda Maxine (Edison) Baxter in Keokuk.



She graduated from Carthage High School and went on to attain her bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and her master's degree from Northern Colorado University. Diane was head of the Physical Education Department at the University of Oregon and also served as the ladies' golf coach until her retirement in 1991.



Diane was an avid golfer. She was a multiple champion of the Carthage Golf Club Women's tournament and on July 16, 2002, made a hole-in-one on hole number two at the Carthage Golf Club. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Shadrack Bond.



Diane is survived by her sister, Janice Jo Fair of Lindenhurst, Ill.; a brother, Frank "Sank" Baxter of Fort Madison; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Darrell Baxter; sister-in-law, Charlotte Baxter; a brother-in-law, Edward Fair; and a nephew, Michael David Baxter.



Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.



Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.



Memorials may be directed to the Carthage Golf Club or Carthage Clipper Fire Department.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

