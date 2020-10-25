Dianne (Dinah) Lee Meinhardt, of Keokuk, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 67.
She was born June 3, 1953, the daughter of Joseph and Flossie O'Shea.
She was united in marriage with Jim Meinhardt Oct. 16, 1981, the two just celebrating 39 years of love together before her passing.
Dinah graduated from Western Illinois University in 1993 with a major in social work and a minor in sociology. Her cumulative grade point average awarded her Cum Laude honors. Shortly after graduation, Dinah accepted a position at Keokuk Housing Authority. She dedicated many years of her life helping families find and maintain homes with the assistance of The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She finished her career and retired as the executive director at Keokuk Housing Authority.
Family was Dinah's entire life. She found her greatest joy in watching her grandchildren grow and enjoy life. She loved to travel, exploring and sightseeing with Jim, frequenting their favorite destinations, New Orleans and Las Vegas.
She was an amazing friend and confidant. Often you could find her on the patio enjoying the sounds of children playing in the neighborhood, watching her pets play and just enjoying life's beautiful peaceful moments.
She is survived by her husband; mother-in-law Edna Meinhardt of Keokuk; her children, Dalyn (Manny) Huizar of Las Vegas, and Shawn Meinhardt and Steffanie (Ryan Toops) Meinhardt, both of Keokuk; grandchildren, Kelsey Beloate of Las Vegas, Zoe Huizar of Cedar City, Utah, and Keegan Carter, Brodie Meinhardt, Jace, Jaren and Jolie Wade, and Paige Toops, all of Keokuk; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her fur babies, Bristol, Tito, Sammy and Gimli.
Dinah was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Ed Meinhardt; sisters, Patty Moore, Mary Mortimer and Sally O'Shea; brothers, Jim Mortimer and Michael O'Shea, Andy O'Shea and Joseph O'Shea, and her sweet four-legged best friend, Aggie.
There will be a celebration of Dinah's life at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.