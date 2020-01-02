Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Dixie Diane (Ward) Huss


1949 - 2020
Dixie Diane (Ward) Huss Obituary
Dixie Diane Huss, 70, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8:05 AM at the Ft. Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on April 13, 1949 in Bonaparte, to Alva and Laurece Nelson Ward. On Sept. 3, 1994, she married Wesley L. Huss in Fort Madison. Dixie was a guard Iowa State Penitentiary and retired after several years of service.
She enjoyed camping, gardening and her plants and flowers. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Wesley L. Huss of Fort. Madison; five children, Julie (Scott) Shaffer of Donnellson, Lisa Farrell of Overland Park, Kan., Kirk (Lisa) Murguia of Bonaparte, Pamela (Lamont) Griffieth of Orange Park, Fla. and Joseph (Samantha Medland) Eden of Fort Madison; eight grandchildren, Grant Shaffer, Megan (Scott) Huffman, Taylor and Madison Murguia, Jalen, Tavian, and Cameron Griffieth and Harper Eden; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Owen Huffman; three brothers, Donald Ward of Donnellson, James Ward of Oak Ridge, Ore. and Mike Ward of Bonaparte; four step children, Laurie (Tim) Huss Wondra, Katherine (Mike Wellendorf) Huss Mancil, John (Emily) Huss and Adam Huss all of Fort Madison; several step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Garrett Eden.
The family will meet with friends from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at King-Lynk Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. following the visitation, with Pastor Gary Van Nyhuis officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
