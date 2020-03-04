|
Dixie L. Shipman, 73, of Webster, Ill., passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., following a sudden illness.
Dixie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Keokuk, the daughter of Floy and Anna (Fogle) Huddleston. She attended Plymouth High School, graduating in 1964.
On Oct. 31, 1964, she was united in marriage with Bill Shipman. Dixie had worked at Kankakee Federal/Centrue Bank in Manteno and Kankakee, Ill., for 23 years, retiring in 2006. She and Bill were members of the Christian Church of Manteno for 25 years. Dixie enjoyed crafts, traveling, taking pictures and Southern gospel music. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She and Bill are members of the Webster Community Church.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Bill, of Webster; three daughters, Julie (Don) Wulff of Manteno, Melissa (Josh) Cushman of Gibson City, Ill., and Gayle Knauth of Bourbonnais, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Morgan (Jake) Nelson, Karrigan and Madigan Wulff, Kaley, Shelby, Riley and Maggie Cushman, and Kaden and Kyzer Knauth; a great-grandchild, Paisley Jo Roesch; a brother, Billy (Sherrie) Huddleston of West Chester, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marilyn Huddleston of Elvaston, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerry Huddleston; and nephews, David Huddleston and Kenny Chase.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, March 7, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, Ill., with burial to follow in Irwin Cemetery near Plymouth, Ill.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.
The family will also meet with family and friends, unable to travel for other services, on Thursday evening, March 12, at the Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E. 3rd St., from 4-7 p.m., to celebrate Dixie's life.
Memorials may be directed to OSF Foundation (the Oncology and Intensive Care Units of St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria) or Ride4Life (a benefit for cancer research through the ).
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020