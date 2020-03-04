Home

POWERED BY

Services
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Shipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie l. Shipman


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie l. Shipman Obituary
Dixie L. Shipman, 73, of Webster, Ill., passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., following a sudden illness.

Dixie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Keokuk, the daughter of Floy and Anna (Fogle) Huddleston. She attended Plymouth High School, graduating in 1964.

On Oct. 31, 1964, she was united in marriage with Bill Shipman. Dixie had worked at Kankakee Federal/Centrue Bank in Manteno and Kankakee, Ill., for 23 years, retiring in 2006. She and Bill were members of the Christian Church of Manteno for 25 years. Dixie enjoyed crafts, traveling, taking pictures and Southern gospel music. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She and Bill are members of the Webster Community Church.

Dixie is survived by her husband, Bill, of Webster; three daughters, Julie (Don) Wulff of Manteno, Melissa (Josh) Cushman of Gibson City, Ill., and Gayle Knauth of Bourbonnais, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Morgan (Jake) Nelson, Karrigan and Madigan Wulff, Kaley, Shelby, Riley and Maggie Cushman, and Kaden and Kyzer Knauth; a great-grandchild, Paisley Jo Roesch; a brother, Billy (Sherrie) Huddleston of West Chester, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marilyn Huddleston of Elvaston, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerry Huddleston; and nephews, David Huddleston and Kenny Chase.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, March 7, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, Ill., with burial to follow in Irwin Cemetery near Plymouth, Ill.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

The family will also meet with family and friends, unable to travel for other services, on Thursday evening, March 12, at the Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E. 3rd St., from 4-7 p.m., to celebrate Dixie's life.

Memorials may be directed to OSF Foundation (the Oncology and Intensive Care Units of St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria) or Ride4Life (a benefit for cancer research through the ).

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -