Dixie Lee Bush


1957 - 2019
Dixie Lee Bush Obituary
Dixie Lee Bush, 61, of Keokuk, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 12, 1957, in Keokuk, the daughter of Earl and Mary Courtney Rubemeyer.

In her earlier years, Dixie traveled with Fiesta Rides Carnival as a food vendor, and made elephant ears, cotton candy and candy apples.

She was a member of God's Way Christian Center in Keokuk.

Dixie enjoyed traveling and going on vacations. She also enjoyed doing crochet and cross stitch. She was a wonderful cook and her specialty was homemade Chinese dishes that her family and friends loved. Dixie was a people person and never knew a stranger. She had a generous spirit and would give the shirt off her back to those in need. Dixie loved her faithful companion, her pitbull, Goliath.

Dixie is survived by her lifetime, loving companion, Dave Vradenburg of Keokuk; two step-children, Mindy Vradenburg and David Vradenburg, both of Keokuk; five step-grandchildren; one sister, Mona Carlton (Randy) of Hamilton, Ill.; several nieces and nephews, including Karinsa Washburn (Carl) of Hamilton, and Shilea Wilson (Brandon) of Hamilton; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gene Rubemeyer; one sister, Toni Schmitz; and two nephews, Rodney "Hot Rod" Powell, and Luis Schmitz.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at The Crossing in Keokuk, with the Rev. A.J. Fuhrman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
