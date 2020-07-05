1/1
Dixie Lee Glasgow Himes
1940 - 2020
Dixie Lee Glasgow Himes, 80, West Plains, Mo., passed away at 6:54 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.

She was born May 25, 1940, at Melbourne, Iowa, to Lyle Watts and Florence Edwards Watts.

Dixie was a devoted full time teacher at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved caring for and teaching children and was an avid gardener.

She is survived by four children, Linda Lanette Glasgow, LaGrange, Ga., Jamin Glasgow, Buffalo, N.Y., Timothy Glasgow, Bullhead, Ariz., and Keenan Glasgow, state of Iowa; one grandchild; three brothers, Larry, Richard and Wayne Watts; one sister, Debbie Watts; and her special friends and family, sister, Phyllis Zeh, son, Jacob Zeh, grandson, Elijah Zeh; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents and one sister, Mary Ann Blessing, preceded her in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
