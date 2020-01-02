|
Dolly Marie Peters, 84, formerly of Keokuk, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nixa Nursing Home in Nixa, Mo.
Dolly was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Keokuk. She was the daughter of Delores and Juanita Stice Mortimer.
She married Charles Victor Peters on Oct. 19, 1952, in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2002.
Following Charles' death, Dolly moved to Chicago to be near her son Victor, then later moved to Ozark, Mo., to be near her daughter Amy. Dolly was a homemaker most of her life, but had worked at Graham Hospital as a nurse's aide in her younger years. While in Keokuk she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by three children, Linda (Tom) Fortner of Maywood, Mo., Victor (Wency) Peters of Inverness, Ill., and Amy (Shawn) Pearcy of Ozark, Mo.; six grandchildren, Amanda (Joel) LeMaster, Heather (Eric) Evans, Garrett Peters, Conner Peters, Jennifer Fortner, and Noelle Pearcy; and five great-grandchildren, Christian and Kennedy LeMaster, and Thomas, Charlie and Elizabeth Evans.
Dolly was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a son in infancy.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with the Rev. Jeff Bixby officiating.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020