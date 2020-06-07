Dolores Ann Jones, 88, of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Dolores was born on July 17, 1931 in Fort Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Edith (Mitchell) Hoenig. On Jan. 20, 1951, she married Alfred Jones in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2007.
In addition to raising her family Dolores worked at Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, the former Browns Grocery Store in Dallas City, and retired from Methode in Carthage.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dallas City, Ill. and the Dallas City American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Siemens of Niota, Ill., Jocelyn (Tim) Johnson of Fountain Green, Ill., and Andrea Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla.; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Earl Hoenig; and two sons-in-law, Kevin Siemens and Tom Thomas.
A private graveside service will held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.
A memorial fund has been established for The Madison or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Contributions may be mailed to; Dolores Jones Memorial Fund, c/o Banks & Beals Funeral Home, PO Box 70, Dallas City, IL 62330.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City is assisting the family. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit Dolores obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.