Dolores H. (Shepperd) Genck
1931 - 2020
Dolores H. Genck, 89, of Donnellson passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1931, in rural Donnellson, to Everett and Vera Reagan Shepperd. On April 30, 1949, she married John M. Genck in Fort Madison and he passed away on Nov. 28, 2013.

Dolores worked at several places including the Anthes hotel, Sylvania, Armour Dial and Garners. Dolores enjoyed playing bingo and loved animals.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Ben) Anderson of Donnellson; six grandchildren, Tom (Kelli Touch) Burch, Jason Burch, Thad (Kim) Sommers, Suzie (John) Roark, Billie McKeown and Jesse (Jessica) Genck; 18 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a son, Stephen.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
