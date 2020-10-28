1/1
Dominyck Ray Hubbard
1999 - 2020
Dominyck Ray Hubbard, 21, of Keokuk, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Dominyck was born Feb. 12, 1999, in Keokuk, the son of Tim Hubbard and Stacie Curtis.

Dom graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 2017.

He enjoyed reading books. His favorite author was Rick Riordan. He also enjoyed watching science fiction movies, drawing cartoon characters, and listening to music and Fan Fiction on his phone.

He is survived by his mother Stacie (Chris Loring) of Keokuk; sister, Kelcee of Keokuk; grandmothers, Linda Curtis of Keokuk, and Pat Benedict of Texas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Tim; and grandfathers, Ray Orr and Fred Curtis.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
