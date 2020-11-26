Don E. Housewright, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.



He was born May 11, 1934, a son of Millard (M.O.) Housewright and Madge (Dunn) Housewright of Burnside, Ill.



He was baptized March 31, 1946. He attended grade school in Burnside and graduated from Colusa High School in 1952.



On July 10, 1955, he married Phyllis Fooken of Basco, Ill., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carthage. She preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2017.



Don served in the Army for two years, from 1956 to 1958, and then served in the Reserves for four years. He was able to go on an Honor Flight in 2018, which he enjoyed immensely.



After returning from the Army he went into partnership with his dad and brother Dick, forming Housewright Soil Service. He sold the business in 1993. He then worked for Chem Gro Fertilizer Co., until his retirement in 2010.



He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and mushrooming, and enjoyed working in the timber. He and his wife honeymooned in Ottertail County, Minnesota. The first few years of their marriage they didn't travel to Minnesota each year because of the children being young, but then in 1968, and for the next 50 years, they vacationed every year but two in the same area, until 2016.



He is survived by two sons, Alan (Debbie) Housewright and Corey (Barbie) Housewright, and one daughter, Denise (John) Schwartz, all of Carthage; seven grandsons, Brandon (Ashlyn) Housewright, Jeremy (Alison) Housewright, Jared Schwartz, Justin Schwartz, and Rodney, Caleb and Breckon Housewright; three great-grandsons, Barett and Brant Housewright and Emmett Housewright; one great-granddaughter, Mya Housewright; and one sister, Carolyln Wheelock. Also one nephew, Scott (Kim) Wheelock, and three nieces, Amy (Greg) McVey, Tisha (Chad) Winking, and Kelly Gustafson.



A son, Michael Housewright, age 11, passed away in February, 1976. Don's father and mother preceded him death in 1991 and 2005 respectively. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Judy Housewright; and brother-in-law Lyle Wheelock.



Due to COVID-19, no public visitation or services will be held.



Memorials can be made to the Carthage Fire Department or Trinity Lutheran Church Kitchen Committee.

