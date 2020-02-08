Home

Dona (Dole) Senf


1927 - 2020
Dona (Dole) Senf Obituary
Dona Senf, 93, of Burlington,  died at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.
Born Feb. 2, 1927, in Wasco, Calif., she was the daughter of Dewitt and Faye (Stone) Dole.
Dona was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Fresno, California and worked for many years at GE where she later retired.
She was a long-time member of West Avenue Baptist Church, Burlington.
She enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, gardening, reading, bingo and dancing the Jitter Bug. Dona was the Co-founder of TOPS and was very involved in church activities.
Survivors include three daughters, Denise (Kenny) Grelk, Peggy (Cecil) Barnes, and Dee Dewein; two sisters, Dorothy Haratyk and Jenny Otte; one brother, Jack Dole; 13 grandchildren, Jamie Reuther, Jason Reuther, Rhonda Richardson, Shelly (Tom Snyder, Kim Harvey, Amy Billings, Aaron (Carrie) Billings, Alyssa (Dan) Billings Glasscock, Stacia (Jeff) Barnes Rockhold, Erica (Stacey) Barnes Hawkins, Tera Barnes Hart, Lance (Amanda) Dewein, and Daniel (Nickole) Dewein; several great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Betty Johnson, and a daughte,r Nancy Billings.
According to her wishes, cremation has been established and a private family service will be held at a later date in Neumann Cemetery in Bonaparte.
A memorial has been established to the Great River Klein Center activities department.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
