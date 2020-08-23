Donald Ambrose Holtkamp, 83, of West Point, and formerly of Houghton, died at 12:25 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the West Point Care Center, West Point.
He was born July 16, 1937, in Fort Madison, a son of Louis William and Agnes Catherine (Jacobsmeier) Holtkamp. On June 27, 1959, he married Janice Margaret Moeller at St. John's Church, Houghton.
He was a graduate of St. James School, St. Paul. He earned an agricultural degree from Iowa State University in Ames.
Don was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, West Point and formerly of St. John's Church, Houghton. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, playing cards, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals! He loved his family, especially his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by two daughters, Christie (Dan) Kempker and Nancy (Mitch) Hunold, both of West Point; three brothers, Henry (Audrey) Holtkamp of West Point, Marvin (Sue) Holtkamp and Cletus Holtkamp, both of Donnellson; three sisters, Pauline (Pete) Peterschmidt of West Des Moines, Mary Carol "Karole" Holtkamp of Phoenix, Ariz., and Barbara (Leslie) Boeding of West Point; six grandchildren: Jessica (Willy) Tirop, Dana (Scott) Turner, Brooke (Corey) Hamilton, Kara (Geoff) Overton, Levi (Kelsey) Hunold, and Cody Hunold; 10 great grandchildren: Keenan, Ashton, Regan, Harper, Braxton, Savannah, Molly, Caroline, Pieper, and Margo; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; one daughter, Jackie; one granddaughter, Savannah; three brothers, Victor, Mark, and Arnold; and three infant siblings, Joseph, John, and Eileen.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at St. Mary's Church, West Point, with Reverend Dennis Hoffman, as Celebrant. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Friends and family are invited to his Catholic Committal Service and Burial 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at St. John's Cemetery, Houghton.
Memorials for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools and Lee County Hospice, as well as condolences, may be mailed to the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home, 412 Ave C, P.O. Box 247, West Point, Iowa 52656 or left at the cemetery on the day of the burial.
