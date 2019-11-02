Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Siegrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Siegrist


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Siegrist Obituary
Donald C. Siegrist, 84, of rural Niota, Ill. died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 20, 1935, in rural Hancock County, Ill., the son of Albert Carl and Mildred Elizabeth Logan Siegrist. On June 30, 1957 he married Celia Mattox. They later divorced.
Following graduation from the Dallas City High School, he served in the US Army. Don farmed for over 60 years near Niota, Ill.
He was a former member of the Fort Madison Moose Lodge and Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, Ricky.
Surviving are six sons, Clayton Siegrist of Niota, Mike (Nancy) Siegrist of Racine, Wis., Pat (Sally) Siegrist of Fort Madison, Tim (Margaret) Siegrist of Pueblo, Colo., Cory Siegrist of Sparta, Wis. and Ryan Siegrist of Fort Madison; one sister, Katy (Don) Helling of Mt. Hamill; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell and Albert Siegrist, and his parents.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City, Ill., with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Appanoose Cemetery, Niota, Ill.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Sunday at Banks & Beals where the family will meet with friends 3-5 p.m. To leave a condolence please visit Don's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -