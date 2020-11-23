Dr. Donald D. Ourth, 82, of Millington, Tenn, passed away Nov. 17, 2020.
He was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Los Angeles, the only son of Oskar, an English teacher, and Clarice Howell nee, an accountant. He was professor of immunology and microbiology in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., for 42 years, later becoming professor emeritus. He received the Distinguished Research Faculty Award and three Superior Performance in University Research Awards from the university. He is a member of Who's Who in Sciences Academia USA.
He received B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and his Ph.D. in 1969 from the University of Iowa College of Medicine.
He served in the U. S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War, and was of the Lutheran faith. He was a National Institutes of Health post-doctorate research fellow from 1969-72 in the Department of Microbiology at Harvard University School of Public Health, and visiting research professor from 1972-73 at University of Bergen Medical School, Bergen, Norway. His research focused on immunochemistry, particularly channel catfish immunology and insect immunity, innate immunity of insects and fish, the complement system and immune response of catfish, and isolation of antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and anticancer compounds. Antimicrobial peptides and proteins from insects and fish were characterized. He had 172 research publications and presentation abstracts.
Dr. Ourth is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Staubitz, a speech-language pathologist; three children, Geoffrey, Dr. Karen Elmore, and Frederick; and five grandchildren, James, Benjamin, Austin, Lauren and Conner.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Nauvoo City Cemetery in Nauvoo, Ill. Military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lausanne Collegiate School Science Department, 1381 West Massey Road, Memphis, TN 38120, or online at www.lausanneschool.com/giveonline.
If sending a memorial by mail, please write "In Memory of Donald Ourth" in the memorial check line item. Online donors should select "In Memory of" and add Don's name.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.