Donald G. Boldt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald G. Boldt, 86, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:38 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Kensington.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Davenport, to Carl G. and Martha J. Parker Boldt. He married Nancy E. Winckler on Dec. 28, 1955 in Davenport.
He was a switchman for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, going to Minnesota every summer to fish, going to Orange Beach for Christmas and spending time in the mountains.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy Boldt of Fort Madison; three sons, Kenneth (Barbara) Boldt of Denver, CO, Keith Boldt of Fort Madison and Richard Boldt of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Kathleen (Jam) Afjari of Urbandale; four  grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and on daughter in law.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Pete Hagglund officiating. Social distancing rules will apply.
A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved