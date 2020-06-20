Donald G. Boldt, 86, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:38 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Kensington.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Davenport, to Carl G. and Martha J. Parker Boldt. He married Nancy E. Winckler on Dec. 28, 1955 in Davenport.
He was a switchman for the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, going to Minnesota every summer to fish, going to Orange Beach for Christmas and spending time in the mountains.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy Boldt of Fort Madison; three sons, Kenneth (Barbara) Boldt of Denver, CO, Keith Boldt of Fort Madison and Richard Boldt of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Kathleen (Jam) Afjari of Urbandale; four grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and on daughter in law.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Pete Hagglund officiating. Social distancing rules will apply.
A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.