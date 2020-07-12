1/1
Donald G. Hoing
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald G. "Don" Hoing, 71, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at his home Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, at 1:15 p.m.

Don was born Dec. 31, 1948, the son of Charles Keith and Doris (Crose) Hoing, in Macomb, Ill.

He attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1966. At 17, he started helping Ralph Logan at his shop. Don owned and operated Don's Deep Rock, which later became Don's Service for over 50 years.

On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage with Evelyn Frakes, at the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.

Don was an avid gardener, giving away most of what he grew. He liked demolition derbies and stock car racing. He loved deer hunting, mushrooming and fishing. His spring customer appreciation fish fry was one of his favorite events. He was also a member of the Don's Service morning coffee club and "Beerthirty" club. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed fishing, camping, 4-wheeling and playing cards and checkers with his grandsons!

Don is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of Carthage; a daughter, Dawn (Paul) Sweet of Macomb; two grandchildren, Austin Donald and Justin Robert Sweet; two sisters, Roberta Bruenger of Bowen, Ill., and Carol (Kenny) Thompson of Hamilton, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Wayne Bolton of Carthage; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Bolton; a brother, Charles Hoing; and a brother-in-law, Dale Bruenger.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Harmony Township Cemetery near Bentley, Ill.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Don Hoing for the establishment of an Auto Mechanic Scholarship, or H.U.G.S.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved