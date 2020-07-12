Donald G. "Don" Hoing, 71, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at his home Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, at 1:15 p.m.



Don was born Dec. 31, 1948, the son of Charles Keith and Doris (Crose) Hoing, in Macomb, Ill.



He attended Carthage High School, graduating in 1966. At 17, he started helping Ralph Logan at his shop. Don owned and operated Don's Deep Rock, which later became Don's Service for over 50 years.



On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage with Evelyn Frakes, at the First Christian Church (DOC) in Carthage.



Don was an avid gardener, giving away most of what he grew. He liked demolition derbies and stock car racing. He loved deer hunting, mushrooming and fishing. His spring customer appreciation fish fry was one of his favorite events. He was also a member of the Don's Service morning coffee club and "Beerthirty" club. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed fishing, camping, 4-wheeling and playing cards and checkers with his grandsons!



Don is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of Carthage; a daughter, Dawn (Paul) Sweet of Macomb; two grandchildren, Austin Donald and Justin Robert Sweet; two sisters, Roberta Bruenger of Bowen, Ill., and Carol (Kenny) Thompson of Hamilton, Ill.; a brother-in-law, Wayne Bolton of Carthage; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Bolton; a brother, Charles Hoing; and a brother-in-law, Dale Bruenger.



Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Harmony Township Cemetery near Bentley, Ill.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.



Memorials may be directed to the family of Don Hoing for the establishment of an Auto Mechanic Scholarship, or H.U.G.S.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store