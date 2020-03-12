|
|
Donald Gene "Biggie" Bigelow Jr., 67, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 25, 1952, in Nevada, Mo., the son of Donald Gene Sr. and Sarah Waneta Ewverts Bigelow.
Donald graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1971.
He had been employed as a drywaller and painter for over 40 years. He had also been employed at BTR/Henniges in Keokuk.
Donald enjoyed playing cards at Papa's twice a week and also liked to try his luck at Terrible's Casino. Donald liked to spend time outdoors, fishing and rock hunting. He liked to tinker around his house and collected everything from Hot Wheels to marbles.
He is survived by two children, Jonah Bigelow of Sunnyland, Ill., and Angela Gonzales and husband Johnny of Carthage, Ill.; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jader, Coral, Madison, Allie and Maverick; six great-grandchildren, Evie, Alyison, Phoebe, Lana, Lilly and Phoenix; one brother, Billy Dean Bigelow of Keokuk; cousins, Butchy Bigelow, Graylin Bigelow, Susie Bigelow and Liz Bigelow; niece and nephews, Josh and Jamie Mays, and Heather and Tiffany Bigelow; and his companion, sweet Mary Edmiston.
He was preceded in death his parents; one daughter, Tonya Lynn Bigelow; and one sister, Sheryl Marie Mays.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with Derek Olsen officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in rural Keokuk.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenemmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020