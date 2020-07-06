1/1
Donald L. Fairlie
1934 - 2020
Donald L. Fairlie, 86, of Columbus Junction and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Montrose Health Center.
He was born on May 11, 1934, in Fort Madison, to Alexander and Elizabeth Kottenstette Fairlie.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 839th Engineering Battalion during the Korean War.
He graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1952, worked at DuPont in 1953, later worked as a machinist and then went to barber school. He was a barber in Columbus Junction from the late 1960's until his retirement in 2014. He was an avid gardener and loved growing tomatoes.
Don is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth (Saylo) Munimitsu of California, Patricia (Jack) Sherman of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nancy Gaynor of California; one brother, Tom Fairlie of California; and 37 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers  and two sisters.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Social distancing rules will apply.
A memorial has been established in Don's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
