Donald Lemoyne Schrader, 84, of Montrose, passed away at 3:57 a.m. on Jan 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Dillonvale, Ohio, to Charles and Laura Shrickle Schrader.
On Feb. 27, 1970, he married Linda Fox in Carthage, Ill.
Don worked production at Fruehauf, Wabash and IAAP. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ohio. Don enjoyed working on cars. He loved to eat and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schrader of Montrose; two daughters, Tonia (Richard) Hagmeier and Samantha (Michael) Hagmeier, both of Montrose; six grandchildren, including Deonna (Shaun) Sheets of Montrose, Bubba (Lita) Hagmeier of Fort Madison, and Deon Schrader-Hagmeier of Montrose; six great-grandchildren, including Aubree, Aria, Benjamin, Ariel and Jackson; two brothers, Bill (Doris) Schrader of Fort Madison, and Tommy (Barb) Schrader of Dillonvale, Ohio; one sister, Barbara Egley of Hamilton, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four children; one sister; one brother; one niece and one nephew.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with the Rev. Dana Jurgens officiating.
The family will meet with friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home, just prior to the service.
A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020