King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald Lemoyne Schrader


1935 - 2020
Donald Lemoyne Schrader Obituary
Donald Lemoyne Schrader, 84, of Montrose, passed away at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Dillonvale, Ohio, to Charles and Laura Shrickle Schrader. On Feb. 27, 1970, he married Linda Fox in Carthage, Ill. Don worked production at Fruehauf, Wabash and IAAP. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ohio. Don enjoyed working on cars. He loved to eat and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Schrader of Montrose; two daughters, Tonia (Richard) Hagmeier and Samantha (Michael) Hagmeier, both of Montrose; six grandchildren, including Deonna (Shaun) Sheets of Montrose, Bubba (Lita) Hagmeier of Fort Madison and Deon Schrader-Hagmeier of Montrose; six great grandchildren, including Aubree, Aria, Benjamin, Ariel and Jackson; two brothers, Bill (Doris) Schrader of Fort Madison and Tommy (Barb) Schrader of Dillonvale, Ohio; and one sister, Barbara Egley of Hamilton, Ill.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four children, one sister, one brother, one niece, and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Dana Jurgens officiating. The family will meet with friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home just prior to the service.
A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
