Donald Lohr, 74, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Great River Health Hospice House in Burlington.
Donald Lohr was a lifelong athlete, teacher, guidance counselor, and coach. Over the course of his career, Don coached girls and boys basketball, baseball, football, track, and golf in Newtown-Harris, Mo., Monroe City, Mo., and Adair-Casey, Iowa, before moving to the Keokuk Community School District in 1978.
Born in Corydon, Iowa, Don graduated from Wayne High School. He played basketball at Graceland College and Centerville Junior College, before transferring to Northeast Missouri State College in Kirksville, Mo. Don and Jan met in college and married in 1968. He loved his family, Jeff and his wife, Dana, Becky and her husband, Paul, and Amy and her husband, Erick. Don and Jan are blessed with seven grandchildren, Keegan, Apryl, Ryan, Grace, Fletcher, Zoey and Claire. Don is also survived by his brother, David (Lorraine) Lohr, his Aunt Maxine, his niece, nephews and cousins.
Don shared his love of sports with his family and friends and cared about the students he counseled and coached.
A private celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or your local school/youth sports foundation.
